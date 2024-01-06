Baltimore (13-3) brings a six-game winning streak into a matchup with Pittsburgh (9-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Steelers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 34 points.

Steelers vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have led after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Ravens have led after the first quarter in 11 games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

The Steelers have won the second quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in 11 games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Ravens have won the second quarter in 11 games, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost eight times, and tied three times.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 16 games this season, the Ravens have won the third quarter 10 times, been outscored three times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Steelers have won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.1 points on average in that quarter.

In the Ravens' 16 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost five times, and been knotted up four times.

Steelers vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Steelers have had the lead four times and have been behind 12 times.

The Ravens have been winning 13 times (12-1 in those games) and have been behind three times (1-2) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

The Steelers have won the second half in seven games this season, been outscored in the second half in eight games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 8.5 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Ravens have won the second half in 11 games (10-1 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (1-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

