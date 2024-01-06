The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 6 at 4:30 PM ET. Our computer model projects that the Ravens will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

From an offensive standpoint, the Steelers rank 27th in the NFL with 17.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in points allowed (349.5 points allowed per contest). The Ravens have dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in total offense (379.5 total yards per game) and fourth-best in total defense (302.1 total yards allowed per game).

Steelers vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (+3.5) Over (35.5) Ravens 30, Steelers 12

Steelers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Steelers a 65.5% chance to win.

Pittsburgh is 9-7-0 ATS this season.

The Steelers have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total six out of 16 times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 35.5 points, 3.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Steelers contests.

Ravens Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Ravens.

Baltimore is 11-5-0 ATS this year.

The Ravens have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In 2023, eight Baltimore games have hit the over.

This season, Ravens games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.6, which is 8.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 17.9 19.6 18.3 19.2 17.4 20.1 Baltimore 29.6 16.4 34.6 17.9 24.5 15.0

