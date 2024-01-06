The Pittsburgh Steelers' (9-7) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (13-3) currently has seven players. The matchup begins at 4:30 PM on Saturday, January 6 from M&T Bank Stadium.

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: ABC/ESPN

The Steelers head into the matchup after winning 30-23 over the Seattle Seahawks in their last outing on December 31.

Last time out, the Ravens deefated the Miami Dolphins 56-19.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Myles Jack LB NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Knee Questionable Cameron Heyward DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice T.J. Watt LB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Elandon Roberts LB Pectoral Questionable Trenton Thompson DB Neck Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Lamar Jackson QB Rest Out Ar'Darius Washington S Pectoral Questionable Del'Shawn Phillips LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Malik Harrison LB Groin Out Ronald Darby CB Illness Questionable Daryl Worley CB Shoulder Out Kyle Van Noy OLB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Out Kyle Hamilton S Knee Questionable Arthur Maulet CB Hip Questionable Brandon Stephens DB Ankle Questionable Tylan Wallace WR Knee Questionable Kevin Zeitler OG Knee Out Odell Beckham Jr. WR Rest Out Zay Flowers WR Calf Doubtful

Steelers Season Insights

The Steelers are compiling 305.3 yards per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on defense with 349.5 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers rank 27th in scoring offense (17.9 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (19.6 points allowed per game) this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Steelers rank 25th in the NFL with 189.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in passing yards allowed per contest (233.9).

On offense, Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the NFL with 115.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 18th in rushing yards allowed per contest (115.6).

The Steelers have forced 25 total turnovers (10th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 14 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +11, the second-best in the league.

Steelers vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)

Steelers (-3) Moneyline: Steelers (-175), Ravens (+145)

Steelers (-175), Ravens (+145) Total: 35 points

