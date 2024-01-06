The Baltimore Ravens (13-3) bring a six-game winning streak into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN

Steelers Insights

The Steelers score 17.9 points per game, comparable to the 16.4 per matchup the Ravens give up.

The Steelers average only 3.2 more yards per game (305.3) than the Ravens give up per contest (302.1).

Pittsburgh rushes for 115.9 yards per game, just 9.3 more yards than the 106.6 that Baltimore allows per outing.

This year, the Steelers have 14 turnovers, 15 fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (29).

Steelers Away Performance

The Steelers average fewer points on the road (17.4 per game) than they do overall (17.9), and concede more (20.1 per game) than overall (19.6).

On the road, the Steelers accumulate more yards (316 per game) than they do overall (305.3). They also concede fewer yards in road games (341.3) than they do overall (349.5).

On the road, the Steelers accumulate more rushing yards (129.4 per game) than they do overall (115.9). They also give up fewer rushing yards in road games (103.1) than they do overall (115.6).

On the road, the Steelers successfully convert more third downs (38.1%) than they do overall (36.4%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs away from home (37%) than overall (39.5%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis L 30-13 NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati W 34-11 NBC 12/31/2023 at Seattle W 30-23 FOX 1/6/2024 at Baltimore - ABC/ESPN

