The Baltimore Ravens (13-3) take a six-game winning streak into a meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Steelers and Ravens betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Saturday.

Steelers vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 3.5 35 -190 +155

Steelers vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has an average total of 39.2 in their games this year, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Steelers have gone 3-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, and it lost both.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have combined with their opponent to score more than 35 points in 11 of 16 games this season.

Baltimore has a 43.6-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 8.6 more points than this game's total.

The Ravens have compiled an 11-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Ravens have won both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Baltimore has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

Steelers vs. Ravens Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 17.9 27 19.6 7 39.2 11 16 Ravens 29.6 2 16.4 1 43.6 11 16

Steelers vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Over its last three games, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Pittsburgh's past three contests have hit the over.

The Steelers have played better in divisional games, as they've put up 2.7 more points against teams in their division (20.6 points per game) compared to their overall season average (17.9 points per game). It's been a similar situation on defense, as they've allowed 13.2 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 19.6 points per game in all games.

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-27 total points, -1.7 per game), while the Ravens have scored 210 more points than their opponents (13.2 per game).

Ravens

Baltimore is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall in its last three contests.

The Ravens have gone over the total twice in their past three contests.

In AFC North matchups, the Ravens are scoring fewer points (26) than their overall average (29.6) and conceding more points (19.4) than overall (16.4).

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.2 38.3 40.3 Implied Team Total AVG 21.3 21.1 21.4 ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 4-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-4 3-2 3-2

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.6 43.6 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 24.8 24.1 ATS Record 11-5-0 5-3-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-0 5-3-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-3 6-2 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-0 0-0 2-0

