Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-12.5)
|142.5
|-950
|+610
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Tennessee has put together a 5-6-2 record against the spread this season.
- A total of six out of the Volunteers' 13 games this season have hit the over.
- Ole Miss is 7-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Rebels and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this year.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2200
- Tennessee is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (ninth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (12th-best).
- The Volunteers have had the 44th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the start of the season to +2200.
- Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.
Ole Miss Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +11000
- The Rebels' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the start of the season to +11000, the 22nd-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Ole Miss winning the national championship, based on its +11000 moneyline odds, is 0.9%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.