Saturday's contest that pits the No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) at Fertitta Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-57 in favor of Houston, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

West Virginia vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, West Virginia 57

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-18.4)

Houston (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 131.6

Houston is 8-4-0 against the spread this season compared to West Virginia's 6-5-0 ATS record. The Cougars have gone over the point total in two games, while Mountaineers games have gone over four times. Over the past 10 contests, Houston has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall. West Virginia has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have a -16 scoring differential, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game, 313th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.5 per contest to rank 138th in college basketball.

The 37.7 rebounds per game West Virginia accumulates rank 132nd in college basketball. Their opponents grab 37.5.

West Virginia makes 2.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.2 (291st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5.

West Virginia has committed 1.5 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (92nd in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (352nd in college basketball).

