West Virginia vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest at WVU Coliseum has the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) taking on the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Texas by a score of 73-68, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their last time out, the Mountaineers won on Wednesday 68-53 over Cincinnati.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Kansas State vs UCF
- Houston vs Baylor
- Kansas vs Texas Tech
- Kansas State vs UCF
- Houston vs Baylor
- Oklahoma State vs TCU
- Kansas vs Texas Tech
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- On December 4, the Mountaineers picked up their best win of the season, an 83-65 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.
- The Mountaineers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).
- The Mountaineers have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- West Virginia has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 35) on December 4
- 85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 49) on December 30
- 68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 91) on January 3
- 84-56 over Charlotte (No. 110) on November 24
- 77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 171) on December 18
West Virginia Leaders
- JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
- Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)
- Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)
- Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents by 28.1 points per game with a +365 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.8 points per game (20th in college basketball) and give up 53.7 per outing (20th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.