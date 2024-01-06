West Virginia vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest features the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) and the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) clashing at WVU Coliseum (on January 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-68 win for Texas, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Mountaineers enter this game following a 68-53 win against Cincinnati on Wednesday.
West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers notched their signature win of the season on December 4 by securing an 83-65 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Mountaineers have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.
- The Mountaineers have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (five).
- West Virginia has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).
West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 34) on December 4
- 85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 51) on December 30
- 68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 91) on January 3
- 84-56 over Charlotte (No. 110) on November 24
- 77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 167) on December 18
West Virginia Leaders
- JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
- Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)
- Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)
- Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers' +365 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 28.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.8 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 53.7 per contest (20th in college basketball).
