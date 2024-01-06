West Virginia vs. Texas January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) facing the Texas Longhorns (12-0) at 2:00 PM ET.
West Virginia vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
West Virginia Players to Watch
- JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
Texas Players to Watch
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Madison Booker: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amina Muhammad: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
