The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) aim to extend a 13-game winning streak when they host the Texas Longhorns (14-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

West Virginia vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns' 90.8 points per game are 37.1 more points than the 53.7 the Mountaineers allow.

Texas is 14-1 when it scores more than 53.7 points.

West Virginia is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 90.8 points.

The Mountaineers record 25.9 more points per game (81.8) than the Longhorns allow (55.9).

When West Virginia puts up more than 55.9 points, it is 12-0.

Texas has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.8 points.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 48% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns give up.

The Longhorns make 51.8% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

West Virginia Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

Texas Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Niagara W 103-52 WVU Coliseum 12/30/2023 @ Kansas W 85-60 Allen Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Cincinnati W 68-53 WVU Coliseum 1/6/2024 Texas - WVU Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum 1/13/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

Texas Schedule