Yegor Chinakhov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Chinakhov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Chinakhov has averaged 14:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In nine of 29 games this season, Chinakhov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Chinakhov has a point in 12 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points four times.

In six of 29 games this year, Chinakhov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Chinakhov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Chinakhov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

