Cleveland (11-5) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Cincinnati (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8 points. The over/under is 37 in the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Bengals face off with the Browns. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we outline below.

Browns vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Browns have been winning five times, have been losing seven times, and have been knotted up four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 10 games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

The Bengals have won the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging five points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns have won the third quarter in nine games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Cincinnati is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Browns' 16 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost nine times, and tied two times.

In 16 games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost six times, and tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.3 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Browns have led after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (2-4), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

The Bengals have been leading after the first half in six games (4-2 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in eight games (2-6), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

Through 16 games this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (5-1 record in those games), been outscored nine times (5-4), and tied one time (1-0).

The Bengals have won the second half in six games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10.6 points on average in the second half.

