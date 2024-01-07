Browns vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Cleveland Browns (11-5) have a projected difficult path to keep their four-game winning streak going as they are touchdown underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. For this game, the total has been set at 37.5 points.
The Bengals' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Browns. The recent betting insights and trends for the Browns can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Bengals.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Browns vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-7)
|37.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-7)
|37.5
|-300
|+245
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 18 Odds
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Browns vs. Bengals Betting Insights
- Cleveland is 11-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Browns are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 16 Cleveland games so far this season, nine have gone over the total.
- Cincinnati has gone 6-8-2 ATS this season.
- Cincinnati games have hit the over on nine of 16 occasions (56.2%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.