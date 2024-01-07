The Cleveland Browns (11-5) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bengals and the Browns.

Browns vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 7 37.5 -350 +275

Browns vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

The Browns and their opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

Cleveland's outings this season have a 38.3-point average over/under, 0.8 more points than this game's total.

The Browns have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-5-0).

The Browns have been underdogs in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and won that game.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati's outings this year have an average total of 44.0, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have compiled a 6-8-2 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals have been moneyline favorites 10 times this year. They've gone 6-4.

Cincinnati has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Bengals vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 20.9 20 23.1 21 44.0 11 16 Browns 23.9 9 20.7 11 38.3 9 16

Browns vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

Cleveland has covered the spread in its last three games, and went 1-2 overall.

In the Browns' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

In AFC North matchups, the Browns are scoring fewer points (19) than their overall average (23.9) but also conceding fewer points (19.6) than overall (20.7).

The Bengals have a negative point differential on the season (-35 total points, -2.2 per game), while the Browns have scored 51 more points than their opponents (3.2 per game).

Bengals

Cincinnati is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its past three games.

In Cincinnati's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Bengals' offense has played worse in divisional contests, as they've put up 7.3 fewer points against teams in their division (13.6 points per game) compared to their overall season average (20.9 points per game). Things haven't been much better defensively, as they've given up 27 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering only 23.1 points per game in all games.

The Bengals have been outscored by 35 points this season (2.2 per game), while the Browns have put up 51 more points than their opponents (3.2 per game).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.3 37.7 38.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.3 21.2 21.4 ATS Record 11-5-0 8-1-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-5-2 2-5-2 7-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 6-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.0 44.4 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 23.6 24.0 ATS Record 6-8-2 3-3-2 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

