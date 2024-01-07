On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the San Antonio Spurs (5-29) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSW.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSW

BSOH and BSSW Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-9.5) 236.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-10) 235 -500 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 111.4 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +60 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Spurs put up 111.2 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 122.9 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -396 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

These two teams score a combined 224.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 234.3 points per game combined, 2.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has compiled a 19-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has covered 14 times in 34 games with a spread this year.

Cavaliers and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +2500 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

