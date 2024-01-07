The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSW.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSW

BSOH and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 122 - Spurs 108

Cavaliers vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)

Cavaliers (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-13.9)

Cavaliers (-13.9) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.3

The Spurs (14-20-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.3% of the time, 13.1% less often than the Cavaliers (19-16-0) this season.

San Antonio covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as a favorite of 10.5 or more (50%).

Cleveland and its opponents have exceeded the point total 51.4% of the time this season (18 out of 35). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (21 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 14-6, while the Spurs are 4-29 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

So far this season, the Cavaliers are scoring 113.1 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 44.8 boards per game, Cleveland is seventh in the NBA. It surrenders 42.3 rebounds per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.

With 13.4 turnovers per game, Cleveland is 19th in the NBA. It forces 13.6 turnovers per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this year, the Cavaliers are draining 12.7 threes per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.4% (21st-ranked) from downtown.

