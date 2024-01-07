Cavaliers vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - January 7
As they prepare for a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (5-29), the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
In their last time out, the Cavaliers won on Friday 114-90 against the Wizards. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-leading 26 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2
|0.5
|1.5
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Out
|Knee
|16
|10.5
|2.9
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Out
|Jaw
|20.7
|2.8
|5.9
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee), Malaki Branham: Questionable (Ankle), Doug McDermott: Questionable (Forearm), Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)
Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSW
