When the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Cedric Tillman score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Cedric Tillman score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Tillman has caught 18 passes on 38 targets for 181 yards, averaging 18.1 yards per game.

Tillman, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Cedric Tillman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Ravens 3 1 5 0 Week 9 Cardinals 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @Ravens 3 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 2 1 2 0 Week 12 @Broncos 5 4 55 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 20 0 Week 14 Jaguars 4 2 23 0 Week 15 Bears 8 4 52 0 Week 16 @Texans 2 2 13 0 Week 17 Jets 4 1 8 0

