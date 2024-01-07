Donovan Mitchell will hope to make a difference for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, against the San Antonio Spurs.

Mitchell, in his last appearance, had 26 points and four assists in a 114-90 win over the Wizards.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mitchell's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.6 27.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.4 Assists 6.5 5.6 6.1 PRA -- 38.6 39.1 PR -- 33 33 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.5



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Mitchell has made 9.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 16.7% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 8.8 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's Cavaliers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.9 points per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Spurs are ranked 29th in the league, giving up 46.7 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 28.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are 29th in the NBA, giving up 14.3 makes per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 37 41 4 5 6 1 1 12/12/2022 37 28 5 1 2 0 0

