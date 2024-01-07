Sunday's NBA schedule includes Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) playing at home against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (5-29) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and BSSW

BSOH and BSSW Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Donovan Mitchell vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 1160.7 1234.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.6 41.1 Fantasy Rank 14 19

Buy Mitchell and Wembanyama gear on Fanatics!

Donovan Mitchell vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell is putting up 27.6 points, 5.6 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

The Cavaliers average 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +60 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Cleveland wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It records 44.8 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.3 per outing.

The Cavaliers make 12.7 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.1 on average.

Cleveland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cavs commit 13.4 per game (19th in the league) and force 13.6 (12th in NBA play).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama averages 19.2 points, 10.1 boards and 2.8 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Spurs have been outscored by 11.7 points per game (posting 111.2 points per game, 26th in league, while allowing 122.9 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -396 scoring differential.

San Antonio is 22nd in the NBA at 43 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 fewer than the 46.7 its opponents average.

The Spurs connect on 12.7 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc (29th in NBA). They are making 1.6 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.3 per game at 38.9%.

San Antonio has committed 14.9 turnovers per game (28th in NBA), two more than the 12.9 it forces (19th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Donovan Mitchell vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game 4.8 -6.6 Usage Percentage 31.6% 30.3% True Shooting Pct 58.7% 53.8% Total Rebound Pct 8.4% 18.6% Assist Pct 25.4% 15.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.