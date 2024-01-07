The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jerome Ford get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Ford has rushed for a team-high 807 yards on 201 attempts (50.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

Ford also has 42 catches for 293 yards (18.3 per game) and five touchdowns on the year.

Ford has scored a rushing TD in four games (of 16 games played).

He has had a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 20 44 0 5 33 0 Week 10 @Ravens 17 107 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 31 1 2 8 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 65 0 4 14 0 Week 13 @Rams 9 19 0 3 33 1 Week 14 Jaguars 12 51 0 5 31 0 Week 15 Bears 8 20 0 4 11 0 Week 16 @Texans 15 25 1 1 -2 0 Week 17 Jets 12 64 0 2 57 2

