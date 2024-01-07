Will Marquise Goodwin Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Goodwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns have a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Goodwin's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Marquise Goodwin and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 18, Goodwin has four receptions for 67 yards -- 16.8 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 33 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.
Keep an eye on Goodwin's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- Elijah Moore (LP/concussion): 59 Rec; 640 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 72 Rec; 1250 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Noah Brown
- Click Here for Aaron Rodgers
- Click Here for Marcedes Lewis
- Click Here for Ja'Marr Chase
- Click Here for Christian Watson
Browns vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Goodwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|4
|67
|21
|0
|16.8
Goodwin Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Bears
|1
|1
|57
|0
|Week 16
|@Texans
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.