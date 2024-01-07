Will Pierre Strong Jr. find his way into the end zone when the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals play in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Pierre Strong Jr. score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Strong has rushed for 226 yards (15.1 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.

Strong has tacked on five catches for 47 yards (3.1 per game).

Strong has had one game with a rushing TD.

Pierre Strong Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0 Week 11 Steelers 1 1 0 1 4 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Bears 2 2 0 2 9 0 Week 16 @Texans 5 22 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Jets 4 29 0 0 0 0

