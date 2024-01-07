How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, January 7
Today's Serie A schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between AC Milan and Empoli FC.
You will find info on live coverage of today's Serie A action right here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Empoli FC vs AC Milan
AC Milan travels to face Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-165)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+400)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch Torino FC vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli journeys to play Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (+155)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+180)
- Draw: (+210)
Watch Udinese vs Lazio
Lazio is on the road to take on Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Lazio (+135)
- Underdog: Udinese (+205)
- Draw: (+210)
Watch Salernitana vs Juventus
Juventus travels to play Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-275)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+700)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch AS Roma vs Atalanta
Atalanta is on the road to play AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (+130)
- Underdog: Atalanta (+220)
- Draw: (+210)
