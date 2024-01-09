Tuesday's contest between the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) and Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) matching up at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

The game has no line set.

Pittsburgh vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: Petersen Events Center

Pittsburgh vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Pittsburgh 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-2.0)

Duke (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Pittsburgh's record against the spread this season is 8-7-0, and Duke's is 7-6-0. The Panthers are 10-5-0 and the Blue Devils are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Pittsburgh is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while Duke has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game (scoring 79.1 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball while giving up 65.5 per outing to rank 55th in college basketball) and have a +204 scoring differential overall.

Pittsburgh wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. It is pulling down 41.1 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.7 per outing.

Pittsburgh knocks down 3.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.6 (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

The Panthers rank 65th in college basketball with 100.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 43rd in college basketball defensively with 83.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pittsburgh has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.7 per game (29th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (225th in college basketball).

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils put up 82.4 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per outing (69th in college basketball). They have a +228 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Duke wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It pulls down 35.9 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.2.

Duke knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 36.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Duke has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.7 per game (11th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (99th in college basketball).

