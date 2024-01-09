Tuesday's contest features the Kansas State Wildcats (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12) squaring off at WVU Coliseum in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-70 win for Kansas State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

The game has no line set.

West Virginia vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

West Virginia vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 71, West Virginia 70

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-0.3)

Kansas State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

West Virginia is 6-6-0 against the spread, while Kansas State's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. The Mountaineers are 5-7-0 and the Wildcats are 5-8-0 in terms of hitting the over. West Virginia has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the past 10 games. Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers are being outscored by 3.5 points per game with a -50 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.4 points per game (323rd in college basketball) and allow 70.9 per contest (163rd in college basketball).

The 37.4 rebounds per game West Virginia averages rank 138th in the nation. Its opponents collect 37.6 per outing.

West Virginia hits 2.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.1 (296th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6.

The Mountaineers score 87.6 points per 100 possessions (313th in college basketball), while allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions (230th in college basketball).

West Virginia has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.6 per game (85th in college basketball play) while forcing 8.9 (358th in college basketball).

