West Virginia vs. Kansas State January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Quinn Slazinski: 15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Cam Carter: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tylor Perry: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- William McNair: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
West Virginia vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Kansas State AVG
|Kansas State Rank
|315th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|77.0
|124th
|123rd
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|174th
|167th
|37.0
|Rebounds
|40.6
|44th
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|12.0
|24th
|285th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|147th
|232nd
|12.8
|Assists
|15.3
|88th
|76th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|14.2
|330th
