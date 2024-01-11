Thursday's Big Ten slate includes the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-8) at 6:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Information

Ohio State Players to Watch

Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Kaylene Smikle: 17.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Destiny Adams: 12.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Kassondra Brown: 7.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Antonia Bates: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

