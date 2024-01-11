Ohio State vs. Rutgers January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Ten slate includes the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-8) at 6:00 PM ET.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Kaylene Smikle: 17.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Destiny Adams: 12.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kassondra Brown: 7.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Antonia Bates: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
