The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) face the South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. South Alabama Game Information

Marshall Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK Kevon Voyles: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Jacob Conner: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Alabama Players to Watch

Isiah Gaiter: 15.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Millender: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyrell Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Thomas Howell: 6.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Margrave: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Marshall vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank 153rd 76.4 Points Scored 73.4 218th 314th 77.3 Points Allowed 73.4 242nd 35th 41.1 Rebounds 34.6 263rd 55th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 6.8 335th 199th 7.4 3pt Made 7.2 224th 100th 14.9 Assists 10.8 334th 208th 12.1 Turnovers 9.8 41st

