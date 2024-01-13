The UCF Knights (9-1) meet the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) in a matchup of Big 12 squads at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday.

West Virginia vs. UCF Game Information

West Virginia Players to Watch

JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

UCF Players to Watch

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Achol Akot: 8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Mya Burns: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

