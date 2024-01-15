The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Crisler Center. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via FOX.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Information

Ohio State Players to Watch

Bruce Thornton: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Roddy Gayle Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jamison Battle: 14.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Zed Key: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Felix Okpara: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

Michigan Players to Watch

Dug McDaniel: 19.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Terrance Williams II: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nimari Burnett: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Ohio State vs. Michigan Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Ohio State AVG Ohio State Rank 34th 83.2 Points Scored 79.3 79th 335th 79.1 Points Allowed 64.9 51st 131st 37.8 Rebounds 39.8 60th 191st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 11.2 48th 37th 9.5 3pt Made 8.3 99th 154th 13.9 Assists 15.2 93rd 269th 12.8 Turnovers 10.7 86th

