Ohio State vs. Michigan January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Crisler Center. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via FOX.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Bruce Thornton: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Roddy Gayle Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 14.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zed Key: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Felix Okpara: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Players to Watch
- Dug McDaniel: 19.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Michigan Stat Comparison
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|Ohio State AVG
|Ohio State Rank
|34th
|83.2
|Points Scored
|79.3
|79th
|335th
|79.1
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|51st
|131st
|37.8
|Rebounds
|39.8
|60th
|191st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|48th
|37th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|99th
|154th
|13.9
|Assists
|15.2
|93rd
|269th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.7
|86th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.