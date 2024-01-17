West Virginia vs. Oklahoma January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Quinn Slazinski: 15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 5.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 4.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalon Moore: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sam Godwin: 8.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|West Virginia AVG
|West Virginia Rank
|40th
|82.5
|Points Scored
|68.3
|313th
|23rd
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|138th
|83rd
|39.0
|Rebounds
|37.7
|132nd
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|202nd
|135th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.2
|291st
|112th
|14.5
|Assists
|12.8
|234th
|241st
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|92nd
