Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Information

West Virginia Players to Watch

Quinn Slazinski: 15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Kobe Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ofri Naveh: 4.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Javian McCollum: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Milos Uzan: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalon Moore: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Sam Godwin: 8.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG West Virginia AVG West Virginia Rank 40th 82.5 Points Scored 68.3 313th 23rd 63.2 Points Allowed 69.5 138th 83rd 39.0 Rebounds 37.7 132nd 163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 202nd 135th 8.0 3pt Made 6.2 291st 112th 14.5 Assists 12.8 234th 241st 12.4 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

