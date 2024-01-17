Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Information

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Quinn Slazinski: 15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 5.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ofri Naveh: 4.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Otega Oweh: 15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Javian McCollum: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Milos Uzan: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalon Moore: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Sam Godwin: 8.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG West Virginia AVG West Virginia Rank
40th 82.5 Points Scored 68.3 313th
23rd 63.2 Points Allowed 69.5 138th
83rd 39.0 Rebounds 37.7 132nd
163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 202nd
135th 8.0 3pt Made 6.2 291st
112th 14.5 Assists 12.8 234th
241st 12.4 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

