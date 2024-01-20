Ohio State vs. Penn State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) meet the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on BTN.
Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Bruce Thornton: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 15.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Felix Okpara: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Zed Key: 9.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
- Kanye Clary: 18.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Nick Kern: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ohio State vs. Penn State Stat Comparison
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Penn State AVG
|Penn State Rank
|101st
|78.1
|Points Scored
|76.5
|144th
|64th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|197th
|48th
|40.1
|Rebounds
|33.3
|309th
|39th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|165th
|101st
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|160th
|92nd
|15.1
|Assists
|11.5
|315th
|120th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|10.8
|102nd
