West Virginia vs. Kansas January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12) playing the Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Quinn Slazinski: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 4.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kansas Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 19.4 PTS, 12.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 20.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- KJ Adams: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
West Virginia vs. Kansas Stat Comparison
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Kansas AVG
|Kansas Rank
|323rd
|67.4
|Points Scored
|79.9
|66th
|163rd
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|76th
|139th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|39
|74th
|197th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|297th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.6
|262nd
|244th
|12.6
|Assists
|21.3
|2nd
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|249th
