Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12) playing the Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other West Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Quinn Slazinski: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ofri Naveh: 4.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson: 19.4 PTS, 12.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kevin McCullar: 20.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • KJ Adams: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dajuan Harris: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Kansas Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank
323rd 67.4 Points Scored 79.9 66th
163rd 70.9 Points Allowed 66.4 76th
139th 37.4 Rebounds 39 74th
197th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
297th 6.1 3pt Made 6.6 262nd
244th 12.6 Assists 21.3 2nd
85th 10.6 Turnovers 12.4 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.