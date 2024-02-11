Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 9 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, rank them 15th in the league.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +475
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Steelers are three spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (15th-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (18th).
- The Steelers were +6000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +5000, which is the 15th-smallest change in the entire league.
- The Steelers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2%.
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread three times in five games.
- One of the Steelers' five games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.
- This season, Pittsburgh has won three out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- It's been a tough stretch for the Steelers, who rank third-worst in total offense (268.2 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (389.4 yards per game allowed) in 2023.
- The Steelers have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 15.8 points per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 17th in the NFL (22.0 points allowed per game).
Steelers Impact Players
- Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,027 yards (205.4 per game), completing 59.7%, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.
- George Pickens has 22 receptions for 393 yards (78.6 per game) and two TDs in five games.
- In five games, Jaylen Warren has run for 124 yards (24.8 per game) and zero scores.
- On the ground, Najee Harris has scored zero times and accumulated 247 yards (49.4 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, the Steelers' T.J. Watt has delivered 15 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and eight sacks in his five games.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+450
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|W 23-18
|+25000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|L 30-6
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|W 17-10
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:12 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
