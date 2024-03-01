The Ohio State Buckeyes (0-1) currently have the eighth-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +1800 on the moneyline.

The Buckeyes are slated to square off against the IUPUI Jaguars in a home contest on Sunday, November 12. This clash tips off at 1:00 PM ET.

Buckeyes NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +1800 (Bet $100 to win $1800)

Ohio State Team Stats

This season, Ohio State is posting 74.0 points per game (145th-ranked in college basketball) and allowing 83.0 points per contest (301st-ranked).

Ohio State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Against Quadrant 1 opponents, Ohio State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

