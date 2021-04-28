Washington County Career Center to provide medical career training for students

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center will be offering a training called Pathway to a Medical Career for high school seniors curious about working in the medical field.

The training will teach students about medical billing and coding, phlebotomy, and working as a medical assistant, patient care tech, and surgical technologist. A similar medical training is offered each year.

The career center offers longer, career-oriented training courses for students interested in the medical field, as well.

“[The training event] is to bring awareness to the medical programs and let the students know what’s out there, not only as far as going to college but maybe coming here and getting a job out of a program here, and then maybe going on to college, like for nursing and so forth,” said Erica Chidester, medical programs manager for adult technical training at the career center.

Students will have the opportunity to tour on-campus medical facilities, speak with local medical professionals, and learn about financial assistance opportunities. They will also be invited to enter to win a $500 scholarship.

The training will be interactive and hands-on, and is intended to provide an informational foundation for those who may be interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.

In previous years, the program has been popular and well received.

“We’ve had great response...We’re very excited to see how the students respond. We have fun games planned for them and different activities in our medical labs so they’ll get that hands-on experience,” Chidester, said.

It will take place on Friday, April 30. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing training@thecareercenter.net.

Masks will be required and temperatures will be checked.

Additional information about the Washington County Career Center can be found online here.

