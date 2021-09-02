Advertisement

Washington County Fair Board getting fair preparations in place

Washington County Fair Board getting fair preparations in place
Washington County Fair Board getting fair preparations in place(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair Board is preparing the festivities for this weekend’s fair.

The four-day event will be starting this Saturday and going on until next Tuesday.

Admission for tickets will be $10 for each day. Or if you would like a weekend pass, then you will need to pay $30.

Ages four and under are free.

The fair will have many of the same festivities as previous years with tractor pulls and livestock sale.

Board members say that they are excited to be back this year after having a limited capacity in 2020.

“I think the community is going to be glad to get out. The kids are going to be able to do their projects. And this year, they’re going to have family and friends. Last year, we did a junior fair which was limited. This year, we’re at full capacity. Family, friends, everyone can come out and enjoy,” says board member, Robin Tullius.

Board members say that there will not be any restrictions due to COVID, but to take precautions if you feel you need to.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
One killed in Athens County crash
This displaced woman isn't counting on a fix to come fast enough.
Multiple families displaced after weekend standoff
Dakota Jay Robinson
Man charged with gross sexual imposition after inappropriately touching 12-year-old at the Waterford Fair
Man dies after car wreck in Gallipolis
W.Va., Ohio both proposing bills halting mask, vaccination mandates

Latest News

Wood County Airport Authority makes pitch to county commission for Recovery Act money
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Morgan County
Blennerhassett Middle School to close Friday for COVID
State Route 550, Washington County Ohio.
$35 million of COVID relief money allocated for landslide prevention projects in Washington County