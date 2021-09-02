Washington County Fair Board getting fair preparations in place

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair Board is preparing the festivities for this weekend’s fair.

The four-day event will be starting this Saturday and going on until next Tuesday.

Admission for tickets will be $10 for each day. Or if you would like a weekend pass, then you will need to pay $30.

Ages four and under are free.

The fair will have many of the same festivities as previous years with tractor pulls and livestock sale.

Board members say that they are excited to be back this year after having a limited capacity in 2020.

“I think the community is going to be glad to get out. The kids are going to be able to do their projects. And this year, they’re going to have family and friends. Last year, we did a junior fair which was limited. This year, we’re at full capacity. Family, friends, everyone can come out and enjoy,” says board member, Robin Tullius.

Board members say that there will not be any restrictions due to COVID, but to take precautions if you feel you need to.

