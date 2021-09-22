Fifteen arrested in Wood County drug bust

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fifteen people are facing drug-related charges after a series of six search warrants were served Wednesday.

That’s according to a news release from Acting United State Attorney Lisa Johnston.

Parkersburg residents Carlo Ramsey, 56, Robert Sanders Jr., 29, and Ambera Roberts, 34, are each facing a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Chicago resident Floyd Ramsey, 41, is facing federal charges for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The other 11 people arrested face state charges. They’ve been identified by Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefabure as: Carl Sartor, Carl Ramsey-Shafer, Ellsworth Prall, Melvin Stubbs, Lyman Ramsey, Michael Ramsey, Mary Rader, Willie Robinson, and Mustafa Stubbs.

It was not immediately clear what they have been charged with.

“It is our hope that today’s arrests will significantly impact the distribution of illegal drugs in the Wood County area,” Lefebure said in the news release. “This investigation and the subsequent arrests resulted from a collaborative effort between federal and State law enforcement agencies. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia remain committed to prosecuting those individuals who bring and sell illegal drugs into our communities.”

The arrests were made after nearly a year of investigating by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force. Over a dozen agencies helped in the investigation, including: the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the PNTF, the Parkersburg Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Vienna Police Department, the Williamstown Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Boyd County (KY) Sheriff’s Department, the Russell (KY) Police Department and the Raceland (KY) Police Department.

“Drug trafficking organizations put our communities in harm’s way,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “I applaud the diligent work of our law enforcement partners whose efforts put long-standing drug dealers in Parkersburg out of business. The arrest of these individuals demonstrates our commitment to keeping highly addictive and dangerous drugs from destroying lives.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.