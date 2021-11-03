Manchin cites inflation among other concerns with Biden’s Infrastructure and Reconciliation bills

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAP) -Senator Joe Manchin said he won’t back President Biden’s Reconciliation and Infrastructure Bills after citing concerns over inflation and the use of what he described as “budget gimmicks” in the bills.

Machin explained his reasons for not backing the bills during a press conference with reporters on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The senator expressed his concerns about certain aspects of the bills, including enhanced social security and medicare services and unpaid family leave. Manchin says he will not “be pressured” to sign the bill he feels will jeopardize the American economy and families during a time of high inflation.

“The Federal Reserve is still buying 120 billion dollars a month of our debts and bonds. We raise Kane about other countries manipulating their money and we are artificially keeping our interest rates very very low,” Manchin said.

“I’ve lived through 18, 19 20 percent and tried to survive. It’s unbelievable. I’ve lived through high inflationary times and it’s brutal. So. I’ve been trying to stave off that and say before we jump into the fire let’s see if we can put it out first.”

Manchin and other moderate Democrats in the House said they want to see the final assessment from the Congressional Budget Office, which will offer an assessment of the overall bill’s entire budgetary costs, before taking the vote. The proposed bills are estimated to cost 2.75 trillion dollars.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.