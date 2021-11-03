Advertisement

Manchin cites inflation among other concerns with Biden’s Infrastructure and Reconciliation bills

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAP) -Senator Joe Manchin said he won’t back President Biden’s Reconciliation and Infrastructure Bills after citing concerns over inflation and the use of what he described as “budget gimmicks” in the bills.

Machin explained his reasons for not backing the bills during a press conference with reporters on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The senator expressed his concerns about certain aspects of the bills, including enhanced social security and medicare services and unpaid family leave. Manchin says he will not “be pressured” to sign the bill he feels will jeopardize the American economy and families during a time of high inflation.

“The Federal Reserve is still buying 120 billion dollars a  month of our debts and bonds. We raise Kane about other countries manipulating their money and we are artificially keeping our interest rates very very low,” Manchin said.

“I’ve lived through 18, 19 20 percent and tried to survive. It’s unbelievable. I’ve lived through high inflationary times and it’s brutal. So. I’ve been trying to stave off that and say before we jump into the fire let’s see if we can put it out first.”

Manchin and other moderate Democrats in the House said they want to see the final assessment from the Congressional Budget Office, which will offer an assessment of the overall bill’s entire budgetary costs, before taking the vote. The proposed bills are estimated to cost 2.75 trillion dollars.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Chester Lilly Verdict
Chester Lilly III sentenced to life in prison
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy

Latest News

McColley gave the vaccine to her son live in an effort to show the safety and effectiveness of...
Kids 5 to 11 throughout West Virginia begin to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Third graders collect more than 500 pairs of socks to be donated
Third graders collect more than 500 pairs of socks to be donated
A gavel.
Madison Wine trial now set for April
Parkersburg mayor Tom Joyce presents $65,000 check to "Meals on Wheels" program.
“Meals on Wheels” program receives $65K grant