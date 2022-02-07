Marietta Fire Dept. swears in two new firefighters and promotes two officials

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Some changes are happening in the Marietta Fire Department.

The fire department is swearing in two new officers and promoting two officers to captain and lieutenant.

The officials say that they are grateful for the new roles.

“I had the opportunity to work around some great leaders prior to and also just to be around some good firefighters. We have so many different responsibilities in the fire service now whether it be EMS, or fire hazmat, dive, all of these different responsibilities. And I’ve had mentors in each one of those categories that have brought me to the place where I’m at right now,” says captain Eric Moore.

And are excited to have new firefighters sworn in.

“It’s good to get youth. They bring a lot to the table, they learn new things at the academy, they can bring it back here and teach us some things. Some new tricks that we can learn here and use and so it’s always good to get new people,” says lieutenant Matthew Alloway.

Captain Moore says that he has a total of 19 years with the fire department and Lietenant Alloway says he has nine years of experience at Marietta.

The new firefighters are Daniel Allen and Stephanie Boso.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.