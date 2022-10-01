Man in custody in connection with deadly shooting

Man in custody in connection with homicide
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Meigs County is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening in Pomeroy, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Wayne “J.R.” Leib, 40, had been wanted earlier in the evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. along Spring Avenue in Pomeroy. One person died in the incident.

Investigators say Leib was caught just after 9:30 p.m. after being on the run. He was believed to be armed and dangerous then.

Investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on the scene processing evidence. Officers with the Pomeroy Police Department are also investigating.

