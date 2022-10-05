Multiple overdoses reported at jail

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple inmates overdosed Monday at the South Central Regional Jail, West Virginia State Police said.

Troopers responded to the jail where four inmates were given Narcan and taken to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment.

According to a WVSP news release, three more inmates were transferred to another unit for observation due to possible overdoses.

No deaths have been reported.

