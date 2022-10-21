Da Vinci’s to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants”

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Mid-Ohio Valley restaurant is nominated for its outstanding food.

Da Vinci’s will be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.”

A show that looks to highlight independent restaurants across the United States and showcase what these places have to offer.

The Williamstown restaurant owner, Chris Bender says that she is thankful for the nomination and the continued support from not only her staff, but the loyal customers who have been coming for years and even decades.

“I’m really proud that we were chosen. Nominated and then chosen by ‘America’s Best Restaurants.’ It’s fun. It all goes back to the employees, to the customers. I mean it’s not me. Believe me. I mean, this restaurant was built on the community, the employees and the customers that have been here for years and years and years,” says Bender.

Bender says that she is confident with the food choices that will be featured from a menu of roughly 85 options.

Some of these include the shrimp cocktail, the trademarked “German Pizza,” and the “Elvis Pie” that the restaurant recently came up with.

The episode will be on America’s Best Restaurants’ website and YouTube.

The date has not been announced yet.

