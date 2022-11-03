Obituary: Spiker, James Michael “Mike”

James Michael “Mike” Spiker, 48, took his last breath on November 2, 2022, across the street from Mountaineer field. Mike is an organ donor. His heart and kidneys are already allowing others to live. During the Walk of Honor, Adam Sanders’s “Good Day to Fly” played.

Mike grew up in Vienna, WV, and graduated from Parkersburg High School. At a very young age, he started hunting and fishing with grandpa, dad, and his older brother. Mike’s religion was nature; he loved being outside and especially being at The Farm. He bought a house nearby in Petroleum, WV. Mike could watch out his bedroom window to see turkey, the big buck, and the even bigger black bear.

Mike was a member of Painters Local Union #1144, District Council 53, as was his grandfather, dad, and two brothers. He was a proud union man who loved painting bridges.

Hugging Mike into heaven were his grandparents, Billy and Betty Spiker and Bill and Mary Shuman. Also welcoming him was his brother, Andy; cousin, Jeremy; and Aunt Carla.

Mike loved many and never met a stranger. His best friend, Tina Yonker, was always supporting him. The greatest love of Mike’s life was his daughter, Alexis Spiker. She gave birth to two grandchildren, Timberly, who has Mike’s stubbornness, and Elson, who shares Mike’s goofiness and sense of humor.

Surviving family members are his parents, Rick and Kaye Spiker; brother, Rich and his wife, Marsha and their daughter, BreeAnna; Andy’s wife, Tracy, and their son, Chris, and daughter, Kyla; aunts and uncles, Gale and Bob Posey, Sheila and Joe Nolan, Rod and Vicki Shuman and many cousins.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Donations can be made to Alexis Spiker or the Parkersburg Humane Society.

