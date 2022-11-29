W.Va. Del. Capito announces gubernatorial run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Delegate Moore Capito, the son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has announced plans to run for West Virginia governor.

Capito, R-Kanawha, made the announcement Tuesday in a social media video post.

In a story released Tuesday by NBC News, Capito said he hopes to succeed Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who will not be running again due to term limitations.

“We have an election coming up in 2024 where we’re gonna pass the torch to a new generation, and we’re going to need somebody who has the experience and the grit to take us to that next level,” Capito said during an interview Tuesday.

