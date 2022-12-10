Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond

Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire extensively damaged a motel Friday night in the Scarbro area and took crews from several departments to bring it under control, Fayette County 911 dispatchers said.

The fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at the Midway Motel along Okey L. Patteson Road.

Along with several fire departments in Fayette County, mutual aid from Kanawha and Raleigh counties responded, according to dispatchers.

As of 9 p.m., units were still at the scene, but the fire was under control.

The cause is unknown now.

