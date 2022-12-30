ODOT crews headed to N.Y. to help blizzard-ravaged Buffalo

ODOT crews headed to N.Y. to help blizzard-ravaged Buffalo
ODOT crews headed to N.Y. to help blizzard-ravaged Buffalo(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are on their way to blizzard-ravaged Buffalo, New York, to help with snow removal efforts.

Gov. Mike DeWine made that announcement Thursday in a news release.

The governor said the response will include “a convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks, and four crew cab pick-up trucks.”

He said the crews left Thursday morning from Ashtabula. According to DeWine, the team also includes highway technicians, mechanics and managers from various ODOT districts.

“ODOT snowplow drivers and mechanics have been remarkable during this Christmas winter storm,” DeWine said in a release. “We are happy to help our neighbors in New York state and know that they would do the same for us in Ohio if the situation was reversed.”

According to the release, crews will work two 12-hour shifts and return to Ohio by this Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
Officials have released the names of the victims of Tuesday’s fatal fire in McConnelsville.
Names of fatal fire victims are released
Generic police lights
Pleasants County Circuit Court files injunction and petition to stop business at tobacco and vape shop; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
WTAP went to the mall to see what locals think about New Year's resolutions.
WTAP talks to locals about their New Year’s resolutions

Latest News

Legal sports betting in Ohio starts Jan. 1, 2023
2022 Year In Review
The biggest stories that happened in the Mid-Ohio Valley in 2022
Local businesses WTAP spoke to say this holiday season was as successful as last year's...
Local businesses reflect on the holiday season and look forward to the new year
WTAP News @ 6 - Vernon Criss
WTAP News @ 6 - Vernon Criss