U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle temporarily closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911.

One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted to a local hospital.

The highway was closed in both directions for about three hours. It reopened just after 9:30 p.m., dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Details about how the accident happened have not been released yet, nor has the victim’s name.

