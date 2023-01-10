U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash

1 dead, 2 injured in Putnam County crash
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle temporarily closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911.

One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted to a local hospital.

The highway was closed in both directions for about three hours. It reopened just after 9:30 p.m., dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Details about how the accident happened have not been released yet, nor has the victim’s name.

